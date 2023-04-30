AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo gave kids a chance to feel like pro baseball players at their Home Run Derby event on Sunday.

All children aged 5 through 17 were able to enjoy the Home Run Derby, which included pitch speed, softball, bounce houses, and much more.

“This is a fundraising event, that started 3 years ago. Basically, all of the sponsorships that we have and any on sight registration, or online registration. All of that money comes from the Children’s Miracle Network. 100 percent of the funds that we raise stay local right here in the panhandle,” said Lindsey Kinard, director for CMN of Amarillo.

Kinard talked more about how the CMN of Amarillo uses all of the money that is raised for local children.

“Children’s Miracle Network supports the Child’s Lives program at both Northwest and BSA. So, funds go there every year. We fund medical equipment for Texas Tech and its pediatric specialty clinic. We fund rural hospitals for needed items, for medical equipment and we also do family grants. We help a lot of our miracle families with medical bills, perspiration costs, and medical equipment,” said Kinard.

Kinard added that one of the things she loves about the Home Run Derby is that it allows everyone to enjoy some family time while also supporting a great cause.

“What I think I love about this event is that it brings awareness to Children’s Miracle Network. It lets people know who we are. That we are local and that we kind of help local kids here in the community.”