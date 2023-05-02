AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Josiah and Koa are both brothers and miracle kids.

Josiah’s Journey:

Josiah is now eight years old and suffers from hearing and vision problems, as well as a mild diagnosis of cerebral palsy. While in utero Josiah was infected with a rare virus called cytomegalovirus.

“Somebody would rarely contract it who’s not already infected with it, ” said Makayla Naiphaa, Josiah and Koa’s mom. “I had happened to never have come in contact with it until I was pregnant and so this is where it became such a big deal, my body just fought it off, but it went straight through and affected Josiah.”

The virus caused Josiah to remain in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for an extended time.

The long-lasting impact of the virus will forever impact Josiah’s quality of life. Technology helps improve his vision and hearing impairments.

Initially, insurance would not cover the cost of the technology needed to help Josiah, due to the rarity of the case.

Their family was not only worried about Josiah but also about being able to afford the tools he needed to be successful. That is when Children’s Miracle Network stepped in.

“They ended up helping with traveling to doctor’s appointments if we needed food and lodging if we had to go far,” said Napihaa. “They were able to cover 100 percent of the cost, of his hearing aid and all the accessories that go to it.”

Pediatric hearing aids are expensive but without them, Josiah’s life would be drastically different.

“He’s out of school that aids him and his hearing impairment, but that one little device can make or break his day,” explained Napihaa. “If it’s left at home, if it’s not working, if he didn’t have it, he wouldn’t be successful today. Had they not stepped in.”

With Josiah being their family’s first child, it caused stress and fear for their future.

“I really don’t think any first-time parents should have to think, man is my kid going to make it out with a hospital or anything bad,” said Roy Estrada, Josiah, and Koa’s dad. “The first, baby is supposed to be a good experience. It wasn’t for us.”

However, CMN gave them resources and support to help improve Josiah’s life.

Koa’s Journey:

Six years later, Estrada and Napihaa decided to have another child.

“They always said, you know, the things that happened with Josiah we didn’t have to worry about,” said Napihaa. “I should be able to go on having a healthy pregnancy.”

That wasn’t the case for Napihaa’s pregnancy with Koa. At 26 weeks she developed preeclampsia and had to have an emergency cesarian section. At 26 weeks the young parents began another long journey.

With Koa being born at 26 weeks he was underdeveloped in almost every way. The medical team along with his parents were in a waiting game to see if he’d survive. Koa was born in August 2021 and was on a ventilator until October.

“He was on some ventilator support up until October when he was finally excavated and was doing really well,” said Napihaa. “Finally got to eat by mouth. I was like, okay here’s our chance. We were hoping to get out of the NICU and come home on Christmas Day of 2021.”

Keeping Koa in the NICU was CO2 levels that were not coming down.

“He was just kind of poisoning himself,” said Napihaa. “The doctor was like,” I want to send you to go see a pediatric ENT. We don’t have one here, unfortunately. Let’s fly you down to Lubbock.”

Once they arrived in Lubbock Napihaa shared with the doctors the progress he had made and was still expecting to be able to bring him home.

But everything quickly changed and went from light to dark.

Tearfully Napihaa continued, ” She was like, your baby’s not great. They said, “If we don’t intubate your baby, now, he will not live even five more minutes.”

The devastating news meant their family of four would not all be home in time for Christmas that year. Koa was reintubated so that he could continue healing. Eventually, he healed enough to see the specialist.

It was revealed that Koa has tracheobronchomalacia, bronchomalacia, and esophageal malacia.

“The folds and of his airways were floppy, ” explained Napihaa. “So, what was happening when he breathed was that they were so floppy, that they closed. Ultimately causing him to stop breathing or stop breathing off his co2. That’s why his co2 levels were so high.”

The medical team in Lubbock came up with a treatment plan and decided it was best to do a Tracheostomy. Koa’s parents agreed to move forward with the plan. Reassuring themselves along the way that it wouldn’t be forever. Koa also had other medical equipment to help keep him alive.

During this time Napihaa and Estrada shared that there were some days when nurses told them to come back to the hospital and to prepare for the worst. Eventually, they were given the green light to go home.

Napihaa and Estrada remember the two-hour drive home as one of the scariest times of their life. However, the doctor’s reassurance they wouldn’t send Koa home if they didn’t believe he was in good hands gave them the confidence they needed.

Koa was supposed to go home with medical equipment and around-the-clock care, but insurance was delayed and wouldn’t cover the cost until after he had been out of the hospital for two weeks.

Within 24 hours of being home Napihaa was administering CPR to Koa. According to Napihaa every 14 days it seemed like they were back in the hospital. Without the equipment, it made it difficult to keep Koa stable.

Naiphaa told an official with Children’s Miracle Network when they were being discharged and they immediately stepped in to help cover the cost.

“Lindsay said find whoever you need to find, give me their number and we’ll cover the bill until Medicaid comes in, y’all don’t have to worry about it,” said Naiphaa. “That was a big deal.”

CMN not only helped cover the cost of medical equipment and care but also medications. Although Naiphaa and Estrada were no longer first-time parents, they were medically fragile.

Naiphaa continued, “Just kind of along the way, CMN helped us here and there for different things. It’s crazy how much you have to fight insurance or worry about how can I pay for this because my insurance isn’t covering this or how can I do this?”

The Impact of Children’s Miracle Network

Without the support of CMN Josiah and Koa’s outcomes could have been completely different.

CMN not only gave their family resources and financial support but a community that turned into family.

“It’s a family that will never go away, ” said Estrada. “It’s always going to be there, going to the events, seeing the different kids, seeing the families smiling, and getting to interact and be with each other. It lets you know you’re not alone, you’re and somebody is there to help and that’s probably the best feeling is to have somebody there.”

Although their journey as parents has been difficult, Roys shared that being a father to two miracle kids is an honor.

“I am honored to say that I am these boys’ father,” said Estrada. “They don’t stop fighting so I don’t stop fighting.”

To Naiphaa and Estrada the beauty of CMN is that all the funds raised locally impact the children in the area and their family is living proof of the good CMN does.

“We are proof and the many families that we’ve met are proof that it really goes somewhere, ” said Napihaa. “It doesn’t go into the organization’s benefit. It goes to the kids. It’s all for the kids and it all stays local.”