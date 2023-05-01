AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lincoln Nelson is a rock star.

“He just did his 50th shot,” said his mom Jennifer Nelson. “He has to do shots every two weeks for his arthritis.”

A few years ago, just before his third birthday, he was diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, or JIA.

“An autoimmune condition in which his immune system starts attacking his own joints. But it can attack other organs too. He can have inflammation in his eyes. Four months after that, he ended up fracturing his femur and had to be essentially in a body cast from his ankle to his chest for six weeks,” she recalled.

Lincoln has to see a rheumatologist every three months and an ophthalmologist every six months.

Jennifer says there are several different subtypes of JIA, and Lincoln has two of them.

“He has Polyarticular Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and what polyarticular means is that he had five joints affected or more whenever he was diagnosed,” she explained.

Jennifer told us it was a punch to the gut for their family when he was diagnosed, and that’s where the Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo stepped in.

“We had to see multiple specialists even before he received a diagnosis just to try to figure out what was going on, what was wrong. So, Children’s Miracle Network stepped in that first year when all of those medical bills were really starting to stack up, and then towards the end of the year, whenever he did break his leg, we had to be air flighted to Cooks (Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth).

“Those bills aren’t cheap, either, and so it was nice to know that Children’s Miracle Network was there because we could focus more on Lincoln instead of worrying about, you know, the bills that we knew would be coming in. Not all of our money was having to go to medical bills, so we were able to still, you know, have fun with him or put money back for college or different things like that,” she said.

Currently for his treatment, he has to do two shots every two weeks that’s done with this really cool device called a Buzzy Bee.

“It’s just a little bee that also has an ice pack attached to it, and it vibrates, and you just put it above the area where you do the shot, and it kind of confuses the nervous system. So that way, he doesn’t feel the sting of the shot as much so that way, the shots don’t hurt as much,” she said.

Even better news, Lincoln’s mom says he’s been in remission for a year, and if he can stay that way for another year, they can start to reduce his medication to where it’s ultimately hopefully not needed.

Jennifer says although getting the news of Lincoln’s diagnosis was tough, she found purpose in the pain.

“I think that, you know, we’ve been able to help a couple of other families that have been diagnosed with JIA or even some other diseases. It’s been great to be able to share our story with them and, you know, kind of help guide them on, here’s what worked for us.

“It’s been kind of a blessing to be able to help those other families. So that way, you know, we are seeing some good from this, not just because he’s doing better, but because his story is able to help somebody else,” she explained.

For everyone who’s supported Lincoln and the Children’s Miracle Network as a whole, Lincoln has two words.

“Thank you!” he said.