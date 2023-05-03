AMARILLO, TX (KAMR/KCIT) — Six-year-old Ella Kee loves her snacks.

“Ella loves dip,” said her mom Lindsey Kee. “Anything that she can dip a chip or cracker into she loves. So queso, you know, whatever.”

She goes to Belmar Elementary, and loves anything with water, and people.

“She loves swimming, she loves bath time, she loves bath bombs, she’s like the sweetest thing. She wants to be friends with everybody,” her mom explained.

When she was ten months old, she was diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome, a form of Epilepsy.

“It’s a genetic mutation that she has that has caused this diagnosis, but it’s just characterized by seizures that one are hard to stop. So they’re typically longer seizures, but they’re also really hard to control with medication. On top of that, it comes with cognitive delay, speech delay, some balance issues, and just overall just kind of makes life a little bit more difficult for her,” Kee told KAMR Local 4 News.

Lindsey said when they got the diagnosis, it changed everything.

“I went through the period of grief, you know, and like grieving things that she will probably not be able to do. My husband really grieved her not being able to drive a car. I’ve grieved you know, like, maybe no shopping for prom, dresses, wedding dresses, you know, there’s those typical things that kids you look for those milestones in their life. So it’s it’s real heartbreaking, and it’s hard to like come to terms with the fact that their life is just always going to be hard, and not typical,” Kee said.

Amidst the wave of emotions the family experienced, Children’s Miracle Network provided a source of calm.

“Just when they came in, in the hospital, I just started crying because it was very new, we were still like at the beginning stages of all of this. So, for them to just step in and be like, ‘here we got you’ like, was just really a big weight taken off of our shoulders. She’s on three anti-epileptic drugs daily. She also requires rescue medications and bridge medications for when she’s sick, or when she’s having really severe seizures. They stepped in, and they helped pay a portion of our costs,” she recalled.

But CMN doesn’t just provide financial help.

“We’ve met other families of kids that either have special needs or who have gone through really traumatic hard times, and it’s been great to get to know other people that kind of walk the same path as you are, maybe kind of understand what it’s like to have a diagnosis or something that just kind of turns your life upside down,” she noted.

For families who are dealing with similar circumstances, Kee offered some comforting words.

“Take it one day at a time and to focus on what is true about your kid that day. Because we all can get into that. What if what is it going to look like in five months? What is it going to look like in a year, three years,” she said, “That can be really tough whenever you have a kid with medical diagnosis, but whenever I focus on how good she is today, and what is true about Ella today, then we really can learn to just live in the moment and be happy.”

