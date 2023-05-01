AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- Aybriegh Smith is the typical kid who enjoys spending time with her family and friends, but a few years ago, her mother, Genie Woodard noticed something wasn’t right.

“She had gotten sick over the weekend and just was running a really high fever and at the time she tested positive for strep,” said Woodard. “This was also during COVID so of course, she was tested for COVID and everything and negative.”

After taking the strep antibiotics Smith continued to run high fevers. Woodards says she knew her daughter was sick because of her eyes.

“She didn’t feel ill, she would just all of a sudden be running a high fever and I would only know it because she has really clear eyes, they’re very blue,” said Woodard. ‘When she’s not feeling well, she gets dark circles underneath them.”

Smith consistently ran a high fever and after several visits to the hospital she was sent to infectious diseases at Children’s Cook Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. Upon arrival, they continued testing to find the cause of the high fevers.

The Woodards detailed that since they adopted Smith they aren’t her biological parents, so they did not know all the medical background history that Smith or her biological relatives may have.

As doctors continued to run tests the family still didn’t have answers as to what was causing the sickness.

“The doctor finally said, we’re going to have to put her in the hospital and run some more invasive tests and see if we can figure out what’s going on, said Woodard. It was getting worse, not only was she having fevers, but she started getting really bad headaches.”

Smith also began having “blackout spells”. The uncertainty of not knowing why she was sick caused fears about how this would impact her life.

“Honestly, I was just scared that I would always just run these fevers and that I wouldn’t get the help I needed,” said Aybriegh Smith. “That I just, didn’t know if I would be able to get all the help I needed.”

Finally, it was revealed that Aybreigh had a kidney disease, that had gone undiagnosed since birth.

After the diagnosis, Smith was sent home to heal.

Woodard continued, “She had a lot of healing to do first, so she had to be put on some medications. Things had to calm down because they knew that the surgery wouldn’t be successful. At that point, it was still too inflamed due to so much infection, so it was basically just another six months of a holding pattern or waiting.”

During the six months, Smith was still running a fever and since this was taking place during the pandemic she wasn’t allowed to go to school. Smith was meeting with doctors monthly and after she began to heal they were able to do the surgery.

“She had surgery to remove what they called a hutch diverticulum, which is basically like a whole nother little pouch on top of her bladder,” said Woodard. “They had to remove the o right side of her of her bladder, removing basically a whole second bladder, and then re-implant her bladder.”

Smith’s surgery took longer than expected but her doctors were able to avoid placing stints, which led to a less intense recovery.

The success of the surgery was a relief to their family but especially to Smith.

“I knew that I would like to be able to live like the kid I used to live like,” said Smith. “I wouldn’t get sick, I wouldn’t have headaches like I did then, and it just felt really good.”

Although it was a long stressful process to determine what was wrong, their family shared that the experience made them more grateful.

Woodard continued, “We weren’t expecting a simple episode of strep to lead to her being out of school for a year, I ended up leaving a job that I’d had for 10 years. A lot of family time and friend time is you know, so you know that any little thing can change your near future and your long distance. We just know that you got to really value the time that you’re with and spend each moment appreciating each other.”

Throughout their stay in the hospital, doctors’ visits, and recovery process Children’s Miracle Network provided them with a community and resources.

“Children’s Miracle Network has always been one that’s been near and dear to my heart, said Woodard. “I’ve always supported them because working in a hospital you know, the good that they do, and each family’s lives and to the hospital itself with all the things that they supply for the units and the children. So, it was an honor to be able to give back to them when they helped us so generously, we just appreciated being able to share any time we have with them.’

“It felt really good that to know that they really wanted me to get better, and they were going to do as much as they could to help me, said Smith. “It made me feel really good.”

For other kids experiencing something similar Smith shared that the best advice she can give is to have hope.

“Even if you’re going something worse than I am, you just have to hope for the best and hope that you can get the kind of treatment I did,” said Smith. “You don’t have to go through that anymore.”