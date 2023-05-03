AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With over 10,000 sick or injured children across the High Plains, the Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo said it works to assist the families and healthcare professionals caring for pediatric patients with bills, doctors, equipment, and other resources and programs.

“We exist to promote and improve the quality of children’s healthcare,” said the organization’s website, noting that all funds raised go toward local causes to that effect. CMN of Amarillo said that it has also been involved with the BSA and Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems in supporting child life and other pediatric programs in the region.

Alongside general causes, CMN noted on its website that it also supports specific Miracle Children in its programs in an effort to help individual families and patients cover their healthcare costs and other needs. As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, a few of those children involved with CMN in the past year have been:

On Wednesday, May 3, CMN of Amarillo will host its 2023 Miracle Week Mediathon, during which KAMR Local 4 News anchors and reporters will speak with organizers and local families as the organization raises funds for its patients and programs.

More information on CMN of Amarillo, as well as resources to donate to the organization, can be found on its website.

CMN Mediathon with Roushell Hamilton, Jr.

Interview with Lindsey Kinard, Executive Director for Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo