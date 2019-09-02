Children’s Miracle Network partnering with local credit unions to make miracles happen for kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Children’s Miracle Network is partnering with the Amarillo Area Chapter of Credit Unions and individual credit unions across the High Plains to make miracles happen for local kids.

14 credit unions are joining together to raise money for CMN now through September 9.

They are selling CMN balloon icons, stuffed teddy bears, and participating in jeans days and t-shirt sales.

All of the credit unions are also participating in a raffle for a chance to win a Dallas Cowboys game package.

The package consists of four tickets to the Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins game at Jones AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 22, and a $500 gift card to cover travel expenses.

The winner will be drawn on Thursday, September 12th. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 and may be purchased at any of the following credit unions: