AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – MyHighPlains.com crew joined the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) of Amarillo for its Mediathon on Tuesday.

Those who wish to participate in the event can visit Downtown Amarillo, where the organization said it will be raising awareness and hosting family-friendly activities throughout the day. Those who wish to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo can do so here.

Additionally, officials with the Children’s Miracle Network said that people can donate by calling 806-242-5437.

Today in Amarillo Anchor Roushell Hamilton, Jr. began the morning by interviewing Lindsey Kinard, the CMN Amarillo Director.

Next, Roushell checked in with the Dewitt family.

Later in the morning, Roushell also spoke again with Kinard, as well as a “Miracle Child” with the network.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.