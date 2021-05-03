Children’s Miracle Network ‘Miracle Week’ continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Children’s Miracle Network kicked off its annual “Miracle Week.”

Their launch event happened Saturday with “Miracle Corner” at the corner of 45th and Bell St. Passers-by were able to donate any spare change to the Miracle Kids.

Miracle Corner was the start of a full week of events that lasts until May 8.

Mediathon | Tuesday, May 4:

The next big event is the Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon. People will be able to call in to support CMN of Amarillo.

KAMR Local 4 News, Fox 14 News, and MyHighPlains.com will be there all day to introduce you to local Miracle Kids.

Home Run Derby | Friday, May 7:

You will able to show us what you have at the Home Run Derby. You can play baseball at Rick Klein Baseball Field from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., all while helping sick children.

There will also be Around the Horn, the Throwing Contest, a live band, bouncers, concessions, and more.

Entry is $20 per player. The entry price includes entry for all events, a medal, and a t-shirt.

To register for the Home Run Derby, click here.

CMN Family Night | Saturday, May 8:

Miracle Families will enjoy and celebrate a night at the Don Harrington Discovery Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. . This will be open to Miracle Families.

“Everything that we raise here stays local,” Kinard said. “Children’s Miracle Network helps the top 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle, and when people give to CMN, that money stays right here to help kids in the Texas Panhandle.”

Tuesday, May 4, Jack Kessler will share the stories of two Miracle Kids, Caleb Poole and Braken Hailes.

Caleb’s story will air in the 5 a.m. hour of Today in Amarillo, on KAMR Local 4 News at 6:00, and Fox 14 News at 9:00.

Braken’s story will air in the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Amarillo, on KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, and KAMR Local 4 News at 10:00.

CMN Amarillo said there are more than 10,000 sick or injured kids in our region and they are here to help.

For more information on CMN Amarillo or to donate, click here.