AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is set to receive $30,000 through Chick-fil-A’s 2024 True Inspiration Awards program to aid low- to medium-income families in the area with affordable housing and financial stability.

The award funds, according to officials with Chick-fil-A, will be used by Habitat for Humanity to support building the last two of six homes in the historic El Barrio neighborhood. In addition, the funds will aid with building an additional six homes in its next neighborhood in 2024, officials said.

According to officials, Habitat for Humanity is one of 51 nonprofit organizations, including nonprofits in Canada and Puerto Rico, that received a piece of the $5.48 million grant funds which ranged from $30,000 to $350,000. Around 640,000 votes were submitted by Chick-fil-A members through the restaurant chain’s app to help select regional recipients.

Visit the Amarillo Habitat for Humanity website for more information on the organization or to volunteer at the organization. Read more about the True Inspiration Awards here.