AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle released information on their annual Holiday Food Basket campaign which provides those in need throughout the community with a traditional holiday meal.

“We recognize the importance of coming together as a community to help one another,” said Jeff Gulde, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle Executive Director. “For many families, a festive meal is a symbol of hope and comfort, and our mission is to make this possible for as many people as possible.”

“Nearly 700 families consisting of more than 900 individuals may have to go without,” the Catholic Charities website read. “Your gift will help us purchase all the ingredients necessary for each basket that feeds a family of four.”

Organizers asked the community to have their donations in by Nov. 7, giving them the time to purchase and deliver the meals, however, organizers noted that donations are always welcome including food items like turkey, ham and more.

Visit the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle website to donate toward the campaign or call 806-376-4571 to learn more.