AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle offers many different programs and services for local people in need.

The organization now has a new program called ‘Joseph’s Project’ that will help parents across the area, providing multiple services for parents who are looking for a helping hand. Officials with Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle said that the services include pregnancy tests and parent education.

The program saw a total of 131 in January get connected with the new program. In March, that number increased to 415 people reaching out to get connected with the program.

Officials said this program is not only for pregnant families but also helps parents with children up to 3 years of age. There is a high need for pregnant people in Texas and that can be seen in the high pregnancy and child mortality rate in the state, with Texas being ranked in the bottom 10.

To find more information on how to get connected with the program or how to donate, you can visit their website.