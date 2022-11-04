AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Carpet Tech announced they teamed up with Meals on Wheels to donate canned soup to senior citizens in the community as part of their Soup for Seniors initiative.

According to Carpet Tech, around 544 cans of soup were donated across the Panhandle to local seniors with Carpet Tech giving customers a 15% discount on cleaning services for a donation of at least five cans.

“Our customers were abundantly generous during this year’s Soup for Seniors campaign,” said Stephanie Fox, Carpet Tech Marketing Director. “Customers only needed to donate five cans to receive the discount, but many gave us much more, some even delivering cases of canned soup to our office.”

Carpet Tech explained that as the winter season approaches, food delivery from Meals on Wheels may be unavailable and therefore the canned soup donations helped stock the shelves for clients during those winter days.

“This donation is a real testament to the generosity of Amarillo,” said Susie Akers, Meals on Wheels of Amarillo Executive Director. “We are so grateful to Carpet Tech and their customers for helping us serve our clients and help keep them fed this winter.”

“We believe being part of this community means supporting it,” said Fox. “We love that many of our customers feel the same way and are willing to join us in these giveback efforts.”