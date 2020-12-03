Carpet Tech donates meals to BSA frontline workers

by: KAMR/KCIT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Dec. 2, Carpet Tech provided lunch and dinner to BSA workers as part of their “Giving Back” week.

Earlier this week, Carpet Tech also donated disinfection sessions and part of their profits to area charities.

“Just that we appreciate everything they do and we know how hard it has been for them.” Said Mary Lou Shmucker of Carpet Tech.

Carpet Tech expressed that they love being a part of the Amarillo community, and want to give back in any way possible.

