AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cargill is providing thousands to make sure kids are getting proper nutrition in Hereford.

They created a $10,000 Challenge Grant to help advance the efforts of Snack Pak 4 Kids.

Each community donation made to support the Snack Pak 4 Kids program will be matched by the grant up to the $10,000 total.

Cargill also donated $15,000 to the Beef Stick program.