Care Net, JBS holding second annual back-to-school supply drive for Moore County children in need

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2019-2020 school year is just around the corner and two local businesses are teaming up to make sure Moore County children in need have the school supplies they need.

Care Net Pregnancy Resource Center in Dumas and Cactus are teaming up with JBS to have their second annual back-to-school supply drive.

Event organizers said last year, the two provided school supplies for more than 600 students in need in the Moore County area.

If you are interested in donating, supplies can be dropped of at the Care Net office at 1315 Zauk Ave. They will be taking donations through August 10.

Some of the suggested items needed are:



Backpacks

Paper

Notebooks

Pencils

Crayons

Markers

Tissue

Pens

Folders

BindersGlue

Scissors

Colored pencils

Highlighters

The supplies will be handed out on August 10 and the Moore County Community Building, 1600 S. Maddox Ave. in Dumas from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.