Canyon woman helping area teachers with their Amazon wish lists

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Area school districts are starting classes again, and a Canyon woman wants to rally residents to help out teachers.

“So much chaos in the world, we’re forgetting to show people kindness and love. That’s all I wanted to do,” said Deetress Peoples, Canyon resident.

That is exactly what Peoples did for area teachers. She reached out on Facebook, asking them to submit their Amazon wish lists for different items they would like to have for their classroom this year.

“The teachers were like, ‘Oh my God! Thank you, thank you, thank you,’ and they were posting and posting and posting,” said Peoples.

The reaction was a little bit more than Peoples expected. That is when she reached out to various Facebook groups, asking them to help out too.

“I want to say there was 40 posts of teachers. I’ve gotten 30 people willing to help. It shows that our community is like ‘I’m going to step up and help too,’ and that’s what I love about our community. We’re not just going to be leaving people hanging,” said Peoples.

Peoples’s act comes from a place of love, admiration, and respect that she has for teachers.

“I was like, I commend them, those are my heroes. Because they, even though everything is going on, ‘I’m going to go into this classroom and teach your kids’ and that says a lot about a teacher themselves and I think they’re just overlooked,” said Peoples.

No matter the item bought from the wish list, Peoples said she just wanted teachers to know that they are loved.

“It makes me feel good to know to let people know that they are loved. That’s what Christ is calling us to do is show love and that’s all I’m doing,” said Peoples.

Along with one of the items that Peoples and her son bought for a teacher, they also added a thank you note and chocolate as well.

