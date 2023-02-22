CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from organizers, the Canyon Elks Lodge #2887 is expected to present a $2,000 donation to the local Canyon Senior Citizens nonprofit organization. The donation will be the last of three that the lodge planned for February, which also included donations to Fill With Hope and Canyon Meals-on-Wheels.

Described by organizers as the newest lodge in the nation, Canyon Elks Lodge #2887 is a part of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and its Elks National Foundation. According to the organization’s websites, after being founded by a group of actors and entertainers in 1868, the order focuses its efforts on investing in communities to fund projects, contribute to charitable organizations, fund scholarships, and support community members such as veterans.

Canyon Senior Citizens, the organization set to receive the Wednesday donation, was described as providing meals to seniors on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at 1719 Fifth Ave., the Canyon Senior Citizens Center was noted by the lodge as working to provide hot meals to Canyon residents alongside entertainment and camaraderie.

The Canyon Elks Lodge #2887 website features more information on the organization as well as its activities and upcoming events.