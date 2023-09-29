CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canadian River Beach Club is set to host a fundraiser on Friday and Saturday which will benefit the rebuilding efforts in Perryton after the town was hit by a devastating tornado in June.

The fundraiser, according to organizers, will kick off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Stumblin’ Goat Saloon, located at 217 S. 2nd St. in Canadian, and will feature music by Drew Hill & Quincy Webb.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, the event will continue with a poker run departing from the Cattle Exchange followed by a Calf Fries and Chicken Strip dinner at 5 p.m. at the Jones Pavilion, located at 1101 N. 6th St. in Canadian. Music will be provided by Gary P. Nunn and Tyler Halverson.

Organizers noted that there will be no entry fee for the music or food, however, donations will be accepted.

Visit the Canadian River Beach Club Facebook page or website for more information on the event.

