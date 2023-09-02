BOYS RANCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 79th annual Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch Rodeo took place today. Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch is a nonprofit residential community dedicated to transforming the lives of at-risk children aged 5 to 18.

“Our kids put in over 100 hours in preparation for this event. They’re practicing they’re studying or figuring out what events they want to do what works best for them all the way up until our dress rehearsal. Of course, our staff put in a lot of preparation,” said Amanda Rodgers director of marketing and communication.

Rodgers said that this is a great way to showcase all of the talents that the children of Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch have to offer.

“We are proud to have our youth. Here at the ranch participate in the rodeo of all ages, We got the itty-bitty students stick horses and mutton bustin’ all the way up to seniors, participated in some great rodeo events. And we’re just happy to show our community out here and so many people from the area have come out to celebrate our kids,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers talked more about how this annual event supports the children of Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch.

“So having events like this, where we not only get to showcase what we do, but it gives us a chance to fundraise. And we have a lot of donors here from several states that have come a long, long way to be here with us today. And it all goes back into the kids and providing for the kids in the community that we have out here,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers goes on to say that the rodeo is a time for all the children to shine, not just the ones doing the rodeo activities. But also, all of the children that are working the concessions and doing other things on the ranch.

“We just hope people will support Boys Ranch and the work we do out here year-round, not just a rodeo time. We’ve got great kids out here who are working really hard to be better people and who are really working hard to be prepared for adulthood,” said Rogers. So, just support our kids and know that these are great kids doing really good things out here.”