BOYS RANCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 79th annual Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch rodeo is set to begin over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2. This year Elijah is one of the faces of the rodeo and preparing to compete in his fourth Boys Ranch rodeo.

Elijah shared that what keeps him coming back is seeing his improvement and winning.

“There is excitement, lots of adrenaline,” said Elijah. “It’s very fun just winning.”

The rodeo participants spend hours practicing and according to Elijah competing in rodeo is a good way to stay focused on his goals.

“There is lots of practice and just staying with it, not losing focus of your goals,” said Elijah. “Don’t be scared to go after your goals. It may be scary sometimes but if you stay with it the outcomes are good.”

This year is special because Elijah’s younger sister is also a face of the rodeo and will perform as a rodeo clown.

“I think it’s funny because I’ll be back there getting ready to get on bucking horse, and then they’re out there dancing and stuff,” said Elijah. “It’s pretty funny.”

Elijah’s friends and family will be able to see him compete this year and knowing that they are supporting him means the world.

“There is joy, lots of joy that they support me in what I like doing and it’s just helped me get through it,” said Elijah.

Tickets for the rodeo can be purchased online. General admission is $15 and box seats are $20, kids six and under get in free.

The day kicks off with the adventure fest at 11 a.m., followed by the barbecue at noon and the rodeo at 2:30 p.m.