AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers, around 150 families and advocates in the low-income community, as well as community partners, are expected to gather and discuss issues and obstacles of the Texas Panhandle in a Thursday luncheon.

Titled the “Bridge Builders Luncheon” and set to be hosted at the Black Historical Cultural Center in Amarillo, organizers said that the luncheon will be facilitated by Jason Sabo, Lobbyist for Texas Community Action Agencies. Further, the event is set to include participants from Amarillo, Borger, Canyon, Dumas, Hereford, and Pampa. Other organizers announced included the Amarillo Independent School District, Uniting Parents, Mission Amarillo, The Parc, and Patsy’s Place.

As explained by organizers, participants in the luncheon will be presented with three sets of questions:

Step 1: The Big Picture in Texas and the US What is important to you and your family? How do you define success and happiness? What is the biggest challenge facing families today?

Step 2: The Panhandle for Everybody How can the Panhandle provide more families with the opportunity to be happy and healthy? What obstacles prevent families in the Panhandle from achieving their goals? What are your primary concerns about the Panhandle?

Step 3: “If I could change ONE THING in my neighborhood, I would change _______.” “If my elected officials worked to improve ______ in our city or country, I would be completely thrilled.”



Information and conversations from the luncheon will be shared at a dinner Thursday evening with elected officials, said organizers, who will be attending from around the Texas Panhandle. Judges and Commissioners from Potter, Carson, Deaf Smith, and Hutchinson Counties are among those expected to attend. Alongside Executive Director Magi York of Panhandle Community Services, Sabo is expected to facilitate the dinner at the Young Bloods Cafe.

“It was important to us,” said York, “that our clients know that they have a voice, it matters, and we are listening.”

The goal of the paired events, said organizers, is to create a list of “actionable things” that communities and their officials can do to improve the Texas Panhandle for everyone.