AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The local nonprofit organization, Brayden’s Gift is hosting the Clay Shoot for Autism Awareness fundraiser to raise funds for therapy on Saturday at River Breaks Ranch, located at 7802 Durrett Drive.

Brayden’s Gift is an organization that is dedicated to spreading autism awareness, and aims to provide families with financial aid for therapy. The organization is hosting their third annual clay shoot fundraiser this weekend in hopes of helping families in need.

“Right now, funding is a big issue with the therapy that we promote [which is] applied behavior analysis therapy. We help families get their funding for them so they can attend therapy,” said President and Founder of Brayden’s Gift Shay Morath. “If you have a nonverbal child, we help them get their tablets and communication devices. We’re just more of a road map for families that don’t know where to go or to turn.”

Morath added that there is a long waitlist for families that need a diagnosis to get insurance and help from the insurance.

“We also have a connection with a doctor that allows us to give the child an opportunity to get a diagnosis quicker,” said Morath.

There will be a morning shoot check-in at 8:00 a.m. and an afternoon shoot check-in at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. In addition, the fundraiser will include live horse racing starting at 5:00 p.m. at River Breaks Ranch.

“We’ll also have a dinner, dance, and silent live auction that you can be a part of and an open bar,” said Morath.

Morath explained that 100% of the proceeds will go back into the community and the applicant that apply. “We don’t want to see happen is a child needing some help getting this therapy because the insurance isn’t kicking in. Our out of pocket funding is crucial,” said Morath.

For more information on the Clay Shoot fundraiser registration, check out the Brayden’s Gift website and Brayden’s Gift Facebook page.