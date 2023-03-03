AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The local non-profit organization, Brayden’s Gift and Barnes Jewelry are hosting the “Shine for Autism” Sapphire Gala. This one of a kind event is making a difference in the community.

Here is the information for the “Shine for Autism” Sapphire Gala:

Saturday, March 18 at the Jack B. Kelley Legacy Hall at West Texas A&M University;

VIP Cocktail Party at 6:00 p.m.;

Sapphire Gala following at 6:30 p.m.;

Tickets: $125 per person, Table: $1,250;

RSVP by March 13.

The event will include an open bar, elegant dinner, live entertainment, and the chance to hear amazing stories on how lives have been changed due to Brayden’s Gift.

President and Founder of Brayden’s Gift Shay Morath says the inspiration behind the organization was her son, Brayden. Brayden was diagnosed with autism at the age of three and the Morath’s tried different therapies for their son but none seemed to work, until they met with Amarillo ABA Executive Director Amy Simpson.

“We moved from Perryton to Amarillo, just for her clinic,” said Morath. “This life changing therapy, it blew us away, it changed his whole life.”

Amarillo ABA is an outpatient therapy facility which does applied behavior analysis therapy. Simpson said, “We take and design individualized programs for each individual create goals, we monitor their goals very closely, whether we’re working on behavioral, like reducing maladaptive behaviors and increasing language skills, play skills, social skills.”

With seeing Brayden’s progress, the Morath’s wanted to help raise autism awareness in the community along with help alleviate the financial burdens on families dealing with therapy for their autistic child.

“It varies because the child has different needs. But for Brayden, this ABA therapy is $60,000 a year out of pocket, if you don’t have insurance, and insurance is a hit or miss with a lot of these families,”said Morath. “[That’s] depending on the severity of the child. Braden is severe, he’s nonverbal, and so some of those needs are a little higher.”

Simpson said ABA therapy is the most evidence-based treatment for children with autism adding, “We get to spend a lot more time with our kids than other therapies. Our kids are usually in clinic about anywhere from like two hours to six hours a day.”

Amarillo ABA has been helping families for over ten years. Morath said Amarillo ABA has helped Brayden eat a variety of foods he didn’t before and to communicate. “To communicate on this tablet was pretty phenomenal”, said Morath. “Because we couldn’t, we didn’t know how we were going to communicate with our son for a long time. And even still, it’s quite a barrier.”

“We need more professionals like to be able to give a diagnosis,” added Simpson. “So that our parents aren’t waiting years to get you know, a diagnosis and to start treatment, because they do have to have that diagnostic in order to receive you know, ABA therapy.”

This leads to the hassle of traveling over a few hours to bigger cities, such as Dallas or Houston, to get a diagnostic from specialists.

Amarillo ABA has been a small local business helping the community of Amarillo. Simpson said, “We’ve been here for over 10 years, still supporting children with autism.” She continued to say the City of Amarillo has done a better job at diagnosing. “We would get eight year old’s, nine year old’s, 10 year old’s, and now we’re getting kids at 18 months, or two years old,” said Simpson.

Morath said one-hundred percent of funds go back to the community to help children with autism.

Interested individuals can donate or gain information on any upcoming events by visiting Brayden’s Gift website or Brayden’s Gift Facebook page. For more information on ABA therapy, visit Amarillo ABA‘s website.