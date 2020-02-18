Bowie Student Council is helping the homeless one sock at a time

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bowie Student Council students spent the past month collecting socks and other clothing items for the homeless in our community.

“I guess people don’t see the value of how much socks are needed,” Athena Soliz, a Bowie student, stated.

Students not only realize how much the socks and other clothes are needed, but they also see how much a new pair of socks can change a person’s day.

“There was one guy he started dancing and he said you have a blessed day,” Soliz said.

Bowie Student Council Sponsor, David Martinez, said this act of kindness teaches the kids that what they do for others does matter.

“It lets them know they can impact people just like adults but they just need a little guidance and somebody to kind of lead them,” Martinez explained.

After they are done with a day’s work and return to school, students can feel good knowing that their good deeds will keep going.

“We were able to give out the socks to a lot of people to anybody who came through the line and we’re going to leave the socks here at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center so they can just pass them out as needed,” Martinez said.

Students also handed out more than 300 burritos, coffee, and other clothes like jeans and shirts.

More from MyHighPlains.com: