Borger Elks Lodge Sweethearts raising money for special needs kids

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For years and years now the Borger Elks Lodge Sweethearts has held fundraisers and events throughout the year to help raise money for the lodge.

A big portion of the funds that they bring in benefits children with special needs.

How it works is the money brought in from community donations and those fundraisers go to two different beneficiaries. One of those is the Texas Elks Camp, a summer camp for kids with special needs around the San Antonio area, which serves around 350 kids.

The week-long camp allows the kids to rest, relax, and have a good time. Borger Lodge Sweetheart Kay Williams said she did not fully comprehend the impact their lodge had on those kids until she went and visited the camp.

“The motto that they go by is having a difference doesn’t make a difference. They really try to instill that in each of the children. Just hearing the stories about some of the things that they do. When the kids leave there, each child leaves there knowing that they are recognized for something special and unique about them. It’s things they don’t get to experience every single day,” said Williams.

The money also goes right back into the High Plains community, as they have given grants to help families out with medical bills, speaking tablets for non-verbal autistic children, as well as helping to pay for various medical procedures.

The Lodge will be holding a public Mardi Gras fundraiser event on Saturday, February 29th at 6 p.m. at the Borger Elks Lodge. The address is 200 Opal Street. The cost to get in will be $10.

