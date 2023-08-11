AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Organizers for the annual Boots vs. Badges charity softball game detailed it will be held on Saturday evening at Hodgetown Stadium, aimed to benefit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle and Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

Organizers detailed that the game, which will feature area firefighters taking on law enforcement, will begin at 7:05 p.m. and gates will open at 6:05 p.m. at Hodgetown.

Tickets, organizers noted, are set at $10 while kids ages two and under are free. Tickets will be available at all Amarillo, Canyon, and Bushland Pak-A-Sak locations until Friday and at the gate on Saturday.

Concession and the lounge will also be available for attendees, according to organizers.