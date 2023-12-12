AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BNSF Railway will host a magical Christmas event for kids at the Maverick Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., which will include a special appearance from Santa Claus.

According to the organizers, BNSF Railway staff will host the event that will feature a dinner, a hot chocolate bar, carolers, Christmas activities, and an appearance from Santa Claus. Each kid at the club, noted organizers, will receive a gift from Santa during the event.

“Almost 90% of the Maverick Boys & Girls Club members are living below the poverty line which is why events like this are so important,” a release from the club read. “Where financial constraints often restrict opportunities for youth, partnerships with compassionate organizations like BNSF Railway provide a guiding light, paving the way for brighter futures.”

Organizers added that BNSF Railway partners with the club throughout the year to further distribute coats during the winter season and school supplies in August.

“As BNSF Railway continues to illuminate the holiday season for the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo, their dedication reflects the power of community partnerships in fostering joy and creating opportunities for all kids,” the release concluded.