‘Bike and Build’ stops in Amarillo to help Habitat for Humanity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A cycling group is traveling across the country to raise money and awareness for affordable housing.

Today, members of the Philadelphia group “Bike and Build” made a stop at Amarillo Habitat for Humanity to help build their 113th home.

Each bike-and-build group raises money that they distribute to the people they help along their route.

“In every community that we’ve gone through, we have just been overwhelmed with generosity and witnessing the work that folks are doing every day to give up their time and resources to help out their fellow neighbor, and it’s just really been impactful. I think I’m definitely gonna take that level of generosity with me,” said Claire Donnelly with “Bike and Build.”

Their cross-country trip is expected to stretch more than 4,000 miles, stopping along the way to help other affordable housing groups.