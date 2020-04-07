Belmar Bakery lends helping hand to the homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanks to a simple Facebook post, Belmar Bakery was able to see that the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, a community daytime refuge for the homeless, was in need of helping their people get fed lunch.

Seeing that post gave bakery Co-Owners Richard and Deana Zaccardo an opportunity to give back in the way of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

“It’s huge for them,” Zaccardo said. “I do think they need the help. We’re all suffering to some extent. I think it’s opportune time to bring your are staff together and do some good for the community.”

The bakery loads up over 130 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, makes the trip downtown and drops a sack lunch off to the resource center complete with chips and a delicious cookie.

Something Guyon Saunders executive director Junie Wagner says she is much appreciative during these struggling times.

“A lot of groups that used to come, and feed our people aren’t meeting right now,” Wagner said. “To have Belmar Bakery step in and say we’ll help is huge. We’re one of the few places that is still serving the homeless.”

You are allowed to pull up in front of the resource center and workers will pick up the food to take inside.

Belmar Bakery will continue volunteering every other Tuesday. If you’d like to help the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, call them at 373-0704, or check them out on their Facebook page.

