AutoInc gives more than $90k to United Way

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AutoInc is donating more than $90,000 to the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon.

Today they presented the check. Some of the money was raised thanks to a portion of each sale from vehicles sold at all six participating dealerships last month.

The rest was given through corporate contributions.

“It’s important because we’re giving back to the community that gives to us. They’ve made us successful for 30 years and we want to make sure that we’re taking care of the people that are important to us, and that’s the Texas Panhandle residents,” said General Manager of All-Star Dodge, Rick Davenport.

The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon works with 40 independent local programs.