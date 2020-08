AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — $20,000 is going to help cancer fighters and survivors here on the High Plains.

The donation was given this morning by AutoInc.

AutoInc is a family of dealerships not only in Amarillo but around the area.

During the month of July, they donated $50 for every vehicle sold to the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center. They met with the organization to give that donation this morning.

The organization had to cancel its big fundraiser due to the pandemic.