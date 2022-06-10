AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with TXAutoInc., the automotive group donated $15,600 to the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center this year after a May fundraiser, and said a check for the amount will be presented on Friday.

The donated funds were raised through the group’s Amarillo dealerships, said officials, including Texas Dodge, All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW, Tri-State Ford, Amarillo Hyundai, and All Star Family Ford.

“We continue to see the impact the survivorship center has on people in our community and want to do everything we can to support their efforts,” Texas Dodge General Manager Joe Harless said.

As previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the 24 Hours in the Canyon Survivorship Center works to assist cancer survivors’ progress in “all aspects of life,” including through wellness classes and group activities such as the 24 Hours in the Canyon bicycle event.

As noted by TXAutoInc., the center contacts more than 5,000 cancer survivors annually, and its programs are all free to residents of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

“We see the need for these services first-hand and the impact they have on the lives of area cancer survivors, which is why we`ve made it a point to support 24 Hours every year,” Tri-State Ford/Amarillo Hyundai General Manager John Justice said. AutoInc has donated more than $88,000 to the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center over the past five years.

A check presentation for the donation, said officials, was scheduled for Friday morning at the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center on Killgore Drive.