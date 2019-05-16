Atmos Energy makes donation toward Thrive Scholarship Fund

Heart of the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Atmos Energy is making a donation to the Amarillo Area Foundation toward the Thrive Scholarship Fund. 

In total, Atmos will be contributing $25,000 a year for the next six years. That will total out to $150,000 which could help more than 100 students attend college. 

"For most Thrive students, we're looking at an expense of little over $1,000 per year to go to college. So this could help as many as 150 students achieve their goal of attending college on the Thrive Scholarship program. That's a tremendous number when you think about it," said AAF President, Clay Stribling.

Atmos Energy said they see the contribution as an investment into the education of our community. 

