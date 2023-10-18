AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo announced that it will accept a $10,000 donation from Atmos Energy on Thursday in a partnership aiming at assisting with responding to children’s food insecurity across the Texas Panhandle.

Officials with the organization said that the Maverick will host its check presentation at 4 p.m. on Thursday, to honor the gift from Atmos Energy and celebrate the partnership.

According to the Maverick, nearly 90% of the people served by the organization face food insecurities, and the organization works to ensure each child in its after-school program has access to a nutritious meal each day. The Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative from Atmos Energy, said the organization, will assist these efforts by allocating funds specifically designed to combat food insecurities.

“Our partnership with Atmos Energy stands as a clear testament to their recognition of the impact of hunger within our community and the importance of proactive measures to address the pressing concern to alleviate food insecurities in the Texas Panhandle,” said Maverick officials.

The Maverick being selected as a recipient for the Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative funding, officials noted, has inspired its efforts to substantially impact the youth of Amarillo.

“We are so thankful that Atmos Energy recognizes that we have a need in our community and are doing something that contributes to the solution,” said Donna Soria, CEO and Executive Director of Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo, “We have kids who are hungry in our own backyard, and it is our responsibility as an organization to do our best to meet those needs. With the help of Atmos Energy’s support, we can keep our kids from being hungry.”