AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Aspiring artists and local celebrities are getting creative for a good cause.

The Art of Giving event was held tonight to raise money for Faith City Mission.

The big push for Faith City Mission is to purchase 240 metal commercial bunk beds. They are bed bug resistant and cost about $1,000 each.

More than 130 original pieces of art will be up for auction tonight. Many done by people who rely on Faith City Ministries to get back on their feet.