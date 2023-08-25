AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department benefit board held a cookout on Friday to support and raise money for Officer Ricky Matthews’s wife, Casey Matthews.

Casey was recently diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Ricky is on APD’s PACE unit and SWAT team.

Sgt. Toby Hudson with APD said they are family and wanted to help in any way possible.

“The Brotherhood at the police department and law enforcement in general is really strong,” said Hudson. “So, their family is our family and we just always come together and try and support each other. If anybody is hurting then, we’re all hurting. There’s not a lot we can do outside of offer prayers and try and put together some financial support.”

Hudson said they had a cookout because they wanted to have an event where everyone could come, including members of the community.

“Amarillo has been really great to the officers here,” said Hudson. “It’s a blessing to be a police officer in Amarillo and so we wanted to give the community an opportunity to come out and show their expression and their love for one of our own.”

Hudson shared that the diagnosis has been hard on the Matthews family as they have small children.

“It’s been hard on the family because Casey is unable to work right now and going through a lot of treatment,” explained Hudson. “They’ve got a big family, some young kiddos, and we just want to be able to ease their mind a little bit financially and try and make it just a little bit easier on them so that they can do what they need to do to get healed back and get their family back together.”

If you weren’t able to attend the cookout and would like to donate there is a benefit fund set up at Amarillo National Bank under Casey Matthews.