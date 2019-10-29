AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is all about helping those in need and a good meal.

The annual Beans and Cornbread Luncheon kicked off the Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless.

This year the committee hopes to raise $100,000 as their luncheon goal. That money then goes to dozens of local agencies that currently serve the homeless.

“So it’s a day where our guest can experience what it’s like to have a humble meal and to be reminded that beans, cornbread, and something to drink are what many of our friends who are living on the streets are allowed to have today too,” said Another Chance House Development Director, Mollie Swafford.

The Beans and Cornbread Luncheon was created in 1997.