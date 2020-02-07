Annual Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Banquet held tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is giving leaders from local businesses the opportunity to network and speak with members of their staff tonight.

It is the annual Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

Tonight’s guest speaker is Roy Bara, the owner of La Fiesta Grande.

It happening from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Embassy Suites Yellow Rose Ballroom.

