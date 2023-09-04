AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Texas chapter will host its annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk fundraiser on Oct. 14. The walk will take place at Sam Houston Park and will start at 5:30 p.m.

Mackenzie Ellis, AFSP West Texas chapter volunteer, said the proceeds will go toward research, advocacy, and education for suicide prevention.

“I know at our walk we’re going to have multiple vendors and kind of like a resource fair with different resources available,” said Ellis. “Just spreading that awareness, but also spreading education to where people know these are some of our local resources that are available to you right here in Amarillo.”

Ellis said although it’s called the Out of the Darkness Walk, it will be a place where the whole family can come together.

“We’re going to have music, a kid’s corner, and some resource booths as well. So anyone in the family can come and enjoy the time together,” she said.

Ellis added that she hopes this walk will provide hope and encouragement to find help for those who may be struggling.

“The more that we talk about these things and shed light on them, hopefully, it gives that person who may be struggling that hope and encouragement to reach out for help. But also with that you know it is a fundraiser and having that money to benefit our local community is going to be vital,” she said.

Ellis said the walk is a collective time where people can come together to support the same cause.

“There might be people in just kind of different pockets of our community, but this time it’s about being intentional and having this time where we’re like ‘Hey we’re all here for the same cause’ and being passionate about the same thing, and ultimately that’s trying to bring an end to suicide,” Ellis expressed.

According to Ellis, the walk does not just support the organization, it also supports your neighbor, friend, and family. She said bringing education and awareness to those around you can be vital for them to get the help they may need.

For more information about the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Texas chapter and how to attend the walk, visit AFSP’s website.