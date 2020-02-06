Amarillo woman crochets doll for friend with Vitiligo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMM/KCIT) — Nancy Trevizo found her niche for knitting and crocheting during a class in high school.

“I just taught myself, you know, since we didn’t have YouTube back then,” Trevizo explained.

Over the years she spent her free time perfecting her craft, but it was a phone call from a life-long friend that inspired her to put her talent towards a good cause.

“She saw a doll on Facebook that a grandfather had made his grand-kid, which has Vitiligo,” Trevizo said. “My friend has Vitiligo, and she wanted to know if I can make her a doll and she never seen any dolls out there with her condition.”

So she got to work.

“She sent me pictures of her marks and her coloration, so I tried to match the doll exactly to her.”

From there, Trevizo started to think of other custom creations that could give comfort to others.

“I have friends that have kids that are autistic, so this one friend in south Texas has a little boy and I made him a little cow, his favorite animal is a cow. He wanted a bow tie on the cow because he wanted to take it to bible study… so he has to have his tie,” said Trevizo.

Trevizo said people have found out about her creations by word of mouth and social media.

“I make one thing, post it, then other people will like it,” she added.

Trevizo said her best homemade gifts are the ones that come from the heart.

“Just knowing that they’re going to someone with special needs or someone who has a condition, like my friend… it’s such a privilege to do.”

