AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Vision Specialists are helping community kids once again this holiday season with its 12th annual “Sight Before Christmas” toy drive, set to take place on Nov. 18 at the AVS Grand location, and will benefit Toys For Tots Amarillo.

The drive, according to organizers, provides a free eye exam in exchange for the donation of a toy. In the past 11 years, the drive has collected over $500,000 worth of toys for the Amarillo community and has donated to the Amarillo chapter of Toys For Tots for the last nine years.

“We’re just trying to do our part to give back to the community,” said Dr. Shauna Thornhill, OD, owner of Amarillo Vision Specialists. “There’s no better way to do that than by helping make Christmas merry for kids.”

The drive has received growing support from the community, organizers noted, and has featured dancers from The Edge Dance Studio, singers from Shellie Stapp Productions, performances from the Caprock Cheerleaders and Caprockettes, performances from the Highland Park Drumline and Color Guard and a special appearance from Santa Claus.

In addition, organizers said that Wal-Mart has matched toy donations while area organizations have also contributed toy donations along with giveaways.

Organizers noted that a documentary video was created with the help of volunteers to spread the word about the toy drive.

Visit Amarillo Vision Specialists Facebook page for more information on the upcoming toy drive.