AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Veterans Affairs recently released information on the 2022 Veterans housing in the Amarillo and Lubbock communities.

The VA detailed that 72 veterans in those areas were provided with safe and stable housing with the Amarillo VA Health Care System in an effort to assist their important needs. The “Housing First” approach was utilized in these situations to ensure that Veterans were provided the support necessary to stay housed including health care, job training, and educational assistance.

“There are many formerly homeless veterans who are going to sleep tonight in good, safe, stable homes,” Amarillo VA Housing First Coordinator Teena Hall said. “This is great progress, but it’s just the beginning. We have open vouchers and are ready, and willing to help Veterans become housed. Our HUD/VASH team is ready, and we will not rest until the phrase ‘homeless Veterans’ is a thing of the past.”

Officials noted that the VA, along with the Biden-Harris Administration, prioritizes ending Veteran homelessness and that the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness released “All In” which assists in the effort to reduce all homelessness by 25% by 2025.

Officials provided resources for Veterans in need through the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (806-424-3838) or visit the website to learn more.

For more information and updates on the Amarillo VA visit their Facebook page or call 806-355-9703.