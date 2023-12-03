AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s the holiday season but with higher prices being seen throughout the year on items, gift shopping has become harder for some. According to officials with Amarillo Toys for Tots, the organization has seen an increase in the number of requests it received this year.

“We’ve had so many families that have lost their jobs or just certain positions that they’re not able to provide Christmas for their children this year,” said Amarillo Toys for Tots Coordinator Dawnette Lusk.

Amarillo Toys for Tots has been working hard to make sure that every family can have a great Christmas this season.

“Lots of grandmothers, great grandmothers, raise their grandchildren and have lots of kids. So, it really helps the whole family. We have wonderful women and churches that make blankets and quilts all year long for the kids,” said Lusk. “So, we do socks and underwear, hats and gloves. Just things that might be hard for them to have every day.”

This year Amarillo Toys for Tots will be partnering with City Chruch to make sure all the needs are met this year.

“Toys for Tots is still a marine foundation, it’s run by the Marines nationally. Locally, we don’t have enough volunteers to the marine reserve unit. So, City Church wanted to step in just to honor them and the legacy that they have, and also all the good businesses and people that have donated to Toys for Tots over the years,” said City Chruch Senior Pastor Donnie Lane.

With such a high demand of families needing help this year to make the holidays special for their children, Lane said that he’s happy to see so many organizations in the community working to make that possible with their toy drives.

“I know the folks that are that are doing that work for the kids. I think it’s wonderful. It is a unique community that we live in. We try to work and coordinate with everyone I know everyone has,” said Lane. “It’s funny because everybody has a group of children that they focus on and I think it’s great.”

To make this a successful year for Amarillo Toys for Tots there are a few more donations that the organization is asking for.

“We’re really needing monetary donations, and just to help finish out this year to and we’ve been getting lots of requests. So, if we get the monetary donations, then we’ll be able to go by what these children might need,” said Lusk.

Lusk added that the organization is also currently in need of gifts for babies and teenagers because that is the age group that is usually most forgotten.

