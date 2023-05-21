AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo SPCA held its 29th annual “Muttefest” today at Starlight Ranch.

‘Muttfest’ is an annual event that allows dogs and their owner to come out and enjoy an afternoon of family fun. There were dog contests, pet-related vendors, silent auctions, food trucks, and low-cost vaccinations offered by Lone Star Veterinary Services.

Amarillo SPCA cares for around 120 animals every day and this annual event allows them to continue to care for animals in need.

“This is our largest fundraising event for the Amarillo SPCA. All of the funds raised are spent here in Amarillo. We use the funds for our no-kill shelter. For maintenance of our buildings and utilities. As well as veterinary care for the animals that we have at our shelter,” said Amarillo SPCA volunteer Mary Ramirez.

Ramirez said that the joy that this event brings to pets and their owners is the reason why Amarillo SPCA put on the festival year after year.

“It is just a happy day. It is a happy event. Everyone is happy to bring their dogs out and see other dogs. It is just a happy event. So, I think that has been a lot of our strength for all of these years,” said Ramirez.

Crystal Wickham and her 2-year-old golden doodle came out to ‘Muttfest’ to enjoy everything that the festival has to offer.

“It is neat to see all the different vendors. You know plus all of the service that everyone provides. Plus seeing all of the breeds of dogs and she enjoys coming out here. She enjoys it, she is a little scared, but she enjoys it,” said Wickham.

Wickham added that there are too many dogs that need a home, food, or medical care and by just coming to this event she is doing her part to help those animals in need.

Lana Harm and her French bulldog “French Dip” participated in the costume contest with their matching American flag outfits.

“So many came out to participate which is really good. It has been a fun day for us and for the animals too,” said Harm.

Harm said that there are so many animals that do not have a home, so it is important for the community to have an organization like Amarillo SPCA. She goes on to say that she is happy that she can help them fulfill their mission while also having a good time with other pet owners.