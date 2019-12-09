Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society helping animals in our area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has been helping animals in our community find their forever homes for years.

“I love the dogs, that’s probably my favorite part. Just, helping them and seeing them smile…A dog’s smile is the cutest thing ever,” Bonnie Lopez, a rescue assistant at the APHS said.

The nonprofit helps hundreds of animals each month. “The humane society increases the numbers of survival rate and get out as many as they can. Without that, I don’t see the animals having much of a chance,” Lopez explained.

The organization does more than just adoptions, APHS also coordinates rescues and transport animals to other rescues out of state.

“Amarillo’s already pretty populated and adoptions are great, but we also need to send animals out to where it’s not overpopulated,”

“Our community has a horrible overpopulation problem we all love our animals, spaying and neutering is a really really great way to keep the population down and not as full,” Micaiah Mann, the Public Relations and Marketing Manager explained.

The nonprofit works with the city’s shelter to help the animals the city picks up off the streets. “The city shelter is actually Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, they’re a government entity, we are Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society. So the humane society is not the city shelter, but we work solid with the city shelter and we appreciate their partnership and getting the animals out safely,” Mann said.

Both Lopez and Mann said they love being able to see the animals they work with, find their forever homes.

“I think the times where you’re actually able to see the outcome of, they’re really timid and shy…They come out with their families, and you can just see their actual personalities. Those are the moments that really get you,” Mann added.

The Enclave Apartment Complex will be hosting a special Christmas event with APHS this Saturday with adoptions, a raffle and free pictures with Santa Paws.

