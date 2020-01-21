Amarillo NAACP hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service events around Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Instead of holding a march for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Amarillo community got together to clean up the city in his honor.

More than 150 people who represented many different groups worked together to make a change in the community. Some students that participated told us how MLK’s message has changed their lives for the better.

“Everyone being, just, cohesive and just loving each other. That’s just ultimately his message, was love, and I can feel all the love here today. Everyone just loving each other, enjoying each other’s company,” said Palo Duro High School Senior, Alyssa Fisher.

After the clean-up, community members shared a meal. More than 30 vendors were there to show the public the different resources that are offered to the community.

Even though there was not an MLK march, officials felt that this event was a good time to get the community more involved.

“We felt like we needed more action,” said MLK Celebration Co-Chair, Melodie Graves. “We know that Dr. King was about action, and we feel that he would be extremely pleased with this event that we have today. Not to say that we will never go back to the march, but at this point, we just had more pressing issues that we wanted to take care of.”

The day of service continued as the community spoke with city leaders at “79107 Matters,” a meeting held by the community where they can speak on issues important to them.

MyHighPlains.com's Kaley Green will have more details on what was discussed at the community meeting later this evening.

Each of these events was organized by the NAACP Amarillo Branch as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

