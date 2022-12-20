AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District announced that culinary arts programs in the area are set to receive donations on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at a special event located in the Barfield Hotel Lobby.

Officials detailed that programs at AmTech Career Academy, Amarillo High School, Caprock High School, along with Palo Duro High School and Tascosa High School will receive donations from the Panhandle Restaurant Association.

These donations are aimed to “support youth education in the culinary industry,” officials noted.