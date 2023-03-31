AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is hosting a pickleball tournament on April 29 and the organization has invited the whole community to join them for this great cause.

One of Amarillo Habitat for Humanity Development Director Tyler Pamplin’s goals was to have a big live fundraiser event for the organization.

“Every organization in town has a 5k or a golf tournament. We were really looking for kind of something that we could plant our flag in as Amarillo Habitat and seems like we’ve got a thriving pickleball community in this town. So pickleball seemed like the perfect avenue,” said Pamplin.

The Pickleball Bash event will help support the nonprofit organization, while also having a blast.

“Our players are going to get breakfast and lunch provided they’re going to get gift bags,” said Pamplin. “They’re going to get a minimum of three games played. And we’ll have prizes for first and second in each of our two divisions.”

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to help families build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter as Pamplin said that the organization could not fulfill the mission without the support of volunteers and donors for these events.

“We always are in need of financial donations. The way that we work is the homes that we built. We build at costs, fronting the building costs for our families, and then sell it to them at a 0%, 30 year mortgage,” said Pamplin. “So anything that we can do to keep those costs down, whether it be monetary donations, volunteer help, in kind donations of building materials and things like that.”

Here is the information about Amarillo Habitat for Humanity’s Pickleball Bash:

When: Saturday, April 29;

Where: The Amarillo National Tennis Center, located at 5000 Bell St.;

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.;

Tournament Fee: $100 per team;

Doubles Pickleball Tournament;

Division I- Experienced Players;

Division II- Beginners/Families.

“I would like to thank the sponsors that we have so far on this event, Amarillo National Bank, Amarillo Truck and Trailer, Atmos Energy, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Pride Home Center and Trinity Baptist Church,” said Pamplin. “Thank you so much for your support. We couldn’t do without you guys.”

For more information on how to register and about the event, visit the Amarillo Habitat for Humanity website.