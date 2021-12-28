Amarillo Habitat for Humanity celebrates 40th anniversary of serving the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — December 28th marked a significant milestone for Amarillo Habitat for Humanity and all the work they’ve done here on the high plains.

“When you think about it, 40 years is a long time,” said Nathan Thiesfeld, Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore Assistant Manager.

That’s how long Amarillo Habitat for Humanity has been making a difference by building homes for those less fortunate here in the panhandle.

“Not every organization stays around that long, non-profits,” said Thiesfeld.

Tuesday marked Amarillo Habitat for Humanity’s 40th anniversary since its incorporation with the state of Texas.

“We’re celebrating 40 years of lives impacted, families impacted and the community impacted as well,” said Thiesfeld.

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity has served 115 families in the community so far but they’re not the only ones that the non-profit has been able to reach.

“With this ReStore here, I’m the assistant manager. I see people come in every day and get stuff that they can’t afford at a regular department store. So it doesn’t only impact the families we’re building homes for, it impacts every-day people that come in and shop here,” said Thiesfeld.

Though COVID slowed them down from building the amount of homes they’d like to this past year, Thiesfeld says they’re feeling optimistic heading in to 2022.

“We’ve still been improving even amongst all this stuff going on. But like I said, still pressing forward and trying to make an impact and keep that mission going,” said Thiesfeld.

The celebration was held at Amarillo Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore on Paramount where they had a 20% off sale on all of their items.

If you’d like to volunteer and help out with Amarillo Habitat for Humanity, you can call them at (806) 383-3456 or visit their website here: https://www.amarillohabitat.org/